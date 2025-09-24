Communication and Evacuation Plans in Development if Snow Load on the Richmond Arena Roof is Too Heavy

Richmond Municipal staff are putting together communication and evacuation plans if the snow load on the roof of the Richmond Arena is more than the building can handle.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council also directed staff to investigate funding sources to replace the rink floor and ice refrigeration system. CAO Troy MacCulloch told council that the arena roof and walls were looked at late in the late spring and during the summer, and with that complete, Warden Lois Landry said she is confident the building is in sufficient shape to proceed with the upgrades. Although he said he was unsure if it is fully up and running, MacCulloch told council that the roof monitoring equipment was installed last week.

District 4 Councillor Amanda Mombourquette recommended staff compile a list of other work that is required at the arena.

Later in the meeting, during a report from the Municipal Recreation Advisory Committee, council discussed plans to let the public know and get people safely from the building if the snow load on the roof of the arena exceeds 24 pounds per square foot.

Landry noted that there is already a fire evacuation plan for the arena, and she wants to avoid having people travel to the arena only to find out it is closed.

Council approved a motion to direct staff to proceed with the plans, with the warden adding she is confident the arena will be ready to open in mid-October.