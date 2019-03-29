Strait Way Mitsubishi
Communication of Infants and Caregivers Presentation to be Made by Researcher Dr. Tanya Broesch At St. FX

The communication of infants and care givers will be the focus of a talk offered by a professor

Tanya Broesch (From Simon Fraser University web site)

with local roots Friday.

Dr. Tanya Broesch, a professor at Simon Fraser University, is coming to StFX on March 29 to share the findings of some of her research. Broesch used eye-tracking technology to compare the communication of babies and caregivers in the UK and the South Pacific Island of Tanna, Vanuatu. 

Broesch said they are investigating how experience and biology mix when it comes to communicating between caregivers and infants. Across multiple cultures, she said babies tend to spend the majority of their time with one primary caregiver and form a bond.

 