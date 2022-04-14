Community Engagement Sessions into Proposed Consolidation Underway

Community engagement sessions looking at the proposed consolidations of the Town and

County of Antigonish into one municipal body are underway. The town and county hosted six community sessions over three days starting April 11 and more are set for the rest of the month.

Antigonish mayor Laurie Boucher said the turnouts were good, noting they spoke to over 250 people over the three days. She said the antigonish.ca web site was also active in that time with people asking questions.

Boucher said the concerns of the public are similar to those around the council table, with the main three surrounding tax rates, identity, and representation. She said all three are addressed in the guiding principles.

The mayor urged people to keep showing up to the meetings to learn more about the potential consolidation and visit the website, which also includes the schedule of meetings.