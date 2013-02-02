Community Food Pantry established in Westville

The Town of Westville has a new community food pantry.

Last week, council for the Town of Westville officially green lit a new community food pantry, which is now located in the Westville Municipal building, just outside the Westville Library. The request came from resident Danielle Fraser, who helped set up a similar pantry outside the Westville Legion.

Fraser is a host for Humble Harvest, a national not-for-profit organization that has pantry across Canada. She said having a pantry outside was causing issues in the winter, so she approached council to have one set up indoors back in November. After discussion, council approved the addition.

Fraser said most of the pantry has been sustained with community donations as well as some businesses. She thanked Westville council for the new pantry.