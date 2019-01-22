Community Garden Project in New Glasgow to Return

New Glasgow’s community garden project will be coming back this year. The idea is the brainchild of Perfect Diversity owner Carey Allan, who spearheaded the construction of several soil beds on the former site of the Maritime Building. At last night’s meeting of town council, councillor John Guthro asked about the status of the project for 2019. Town staff said that there are information sessions and workshops planned for the spring, and that the group is reaching out to local gardeners who may be interested in renting space to use their green thumbs.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Late Bus: 311, Antigonish East, CarolAnn Bowie, 317, Antigonish East, Paul Spin, East Antigonish Education Centre / Academy, 30 minutes late this morning and afteroon due to mechanical issues
Pictou Employee Held Up at Knifepoint2:03 pm | Read Full Article
The Pictou District RCMP is investigating an incident from last night, where an employee was robbed at knifepoint. Police say shortly before 6:30, an employee was leaving a business on Veteran’s Drive in Pictou with the day’s deposits. She got into her car, and before she closed the door, a man grabbed the door, approached […]
More Mild Weather Coming with Snow or Rain Changing to Rain10:53 am | Read Full Article
The up and down temperatures of this week will continue with another weather disturbance expected to arrive in the province tomorrow. Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement, saying significant rain, strong southwest winds and mild temperatures are likely Thursday and Thursday night. A warm front will approach the region from the southwest and […]
Hockey’s Meropoulis and Basketball’s Passley nam...11:13 am | Read Full Article
The STFX Atheltes of the week are in. X-Women hockey forward Tyra Meropoulis was named the StFX Female Athlete of the Week. Meropoulis scored five points in StFX’s 5-2 win over Dalhousie on Wednesday. She assisted on the first two goals then scored the next three for a natural hat trick, while earning player of the […]