Community Garden Project in New Glasgow to Return

New Glasgow’s community garden project will be coming back this year. The idea is the brainchild of Perfect Diversity owner Carey Allan, who spearheaded the construction of several soil beds on the former site of the Maritime Building. At last night’s meeting of town council, councillor John Guthro asked about the status of the project for 2019. Town staff said that there are information sessions and workshops planned for the spring, and that the group is reaching out to local gardeners who may be interested in renting space to use their green thumbs.