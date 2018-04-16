Community Health Boards in Inverness and Victoria Counties Survey Residents

Community Health Boards in Inverness and Victoria Counties are seeking the public’s input on issues and challenges affecting the health of their area. The boards in Central Inverness, Northern Inverness and Victoria Counties want area residents to fill out a survey available at local municipal buildings, libraries and several businesses. The survey can also be filled out on line.

The Chair of the Northern Inverness Community Health Board Marie Aucoin says the survey asks three open-ended questions. She says the questions were open-ended to better understand what the public needs and wants.

The deadline for submitting the survey is May 15th. Community consultations will be scheduled later. The surveys and community consultations will be used by the community health boards to develop a community health plan for the area.