Community Health Boards in Northern Zone join other organizations to promote Physical Activity, Social Connection and Mental Wellness

Northern Zone community health boards partnered with Recreation Nova Scotia, Canadian Mental Health Association, and municipal recreation departments to promote and offer activities encouraging physical health, outdoor play, social connection, and mental wellness.

Lynn Langille, community health board coordinator in the Northern zone, stated Community Health Boards in Pictou County are involved in partnership activities with local recreation departments.

CHBs partnered with recreation departments in local municipalities on a Holiday Checklist of Outdoor Activities, funded an Equipment Loan Program through the CHB Wellness Fund, and are currently promoting a Goosechase activity that is coming up over March Break, which is set to begin on Monday.