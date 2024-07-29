Community Leader Patrick McKenna announces Candidacy for Antigonish Town Council

A community leader with a diverse background in corporate retail, nonprofit management, arts and public service, Patrick McKenna, has announced his candidacy for Antigonish Town Council.

McKenna, an Antigonish native, has more than 25 years in corporate retail management and 15 years in the non-profit sector. His career also includes as both an actor and musician.

McKenna also has previous municipal government experience, serving as as elected councillor in Comox, British Columbia.

McKenna’s platform includes collaboration; emphasizing partnerships with the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, other levels of government, businesses and partners to foster sustainable growth and development.

He’s also an advocate to increase the availability of affordable housing, and enhancing accesibility infrastructure to promote inclusivity for residents living with a disability and seniors.

His platform also includes prioritzing infrastructure to improve the condition of streets and roads, as well as promoting the Active Transportation Corridor to encourage a more active lifestyle.

Municipal elections in the province will be held October 19th.