Community Leaders Take a Stand Against Sexualized Violence
Posted at 9:48 am on December 8, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Local leaders are speaking out about sexualized violence, to state their commitment to ending it and what actions they will take. These individuals are issuing the statements at the invitation of the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre as part of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence leading up to Human Rights Day on Sunday. Women’s Centre Executive Director Lucille Harper says the public declarations have been impressive.
The statements are posted online through the Resource Centre’s and the Antigonish 16 days of Activism Facebook pages. Among those who have issued statements are businessman Steve Smith, Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, St. FX President Kent MacDonald, St. FX Students Union President Annie Sirois and Strait Regional School Board Superintendent Ford Rice.
The statements can be found by following this link to the Antigonish 16 Days of Activism Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/16-Days-of-Activism-No-More-Antigonish-1982369312024883/