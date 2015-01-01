Community Members at Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation Elect Cory Julian Chief, and Select Six People for Band Council

There are some old and new faces on the band council at Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation.

An election was held yesterday to choose a chief and six members of band council.

Cory Julian, who was the interim chief, was elected, beating out three other challengers.

Community members also elected six members to band council. New members of band council are Trevor Gould; Terena Francis, sister of the late chief Tma Francis; and Noah Paul. Re-elected for another term are Anne Marie Paul, Jeremy Paul and Kerry Prosper.

More than 30 candidates were on the ballot for band council.