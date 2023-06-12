Community Navigation and Physician Retention Services Association Hires New Community Navigator

The Community Navigation and Physician Retention Services Association has a new Community Navigator. Association Chair Meghan MacGillivray Case says Billy Yvonne has been appointed to the position. The association is a partnership of the Town and County of Antigonish and the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation.

The Community Navigator works with the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s local physician recruitment officer, coordinating site visits by prospective doctors and integrating doctors into the community once they’re hired.

Yvonne comes from an independent small business and marketing background. He has more than a decade of experience working with the general public, entrepreneurs and business clients. He moved to the area within the last two years, and knows first-hand the challenges that other newcomers to the area face. Yvonne has indicated he is looking forward to helping professionals thrive in our community.

MacGillivray Case says the Association is confident Yvonne’s experience and enthusiasm will further its mission to create a welcoming and supportive environment for healthcare professionals and their families, ensuring the community has quality heath and medical care now, and in the years to come.