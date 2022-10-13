Community Navigator for Physician Recruitment in Antigonish Town and County Meets Stakeholders

A Community Navigator for Antigonish Town and County who works in physician recruitment and retention will gather with a number of community leaders for an all-day session Thursday. Sarah O’Toole is 18 months into her three year appointment.

O’Toole says she will share her findings, but also listen to what the stakeholders who have an interest in attracting and retaining health care professionals have to say. She says that includes municipal government, community, business, university and school representatives.

O’Toole is hopeful this will lead to further discussions.

O’Toole says one of the goals in her three year contract is develop a retention strategy and the resources or funds to deliver that strategy.