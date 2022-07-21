Community Navigator Reports past few months have Busy and Successful

Sarah O’Toole, community navigator with the Community Navigation and Physician Retention Services Association, said the past couple of months were both busy and successful.

In May, she said the association hosted its first AGM and made a presentation at the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital Foundation AGM to share some of their dealings with Nova Scotia Health, as well as getting physicians through immigration and licensing issues. O’Toole said the area is also getting a new first year medical resident in the area.

As for what’s coming up, O’Toole said they are preparing for a forum in October to discuss some of the pieces related to welcoming physicians and how to be a welcoming community.

She also noted they are getting ready to welcome a couple of families this fall, with a family physician arriving in September and another coming from France in October.