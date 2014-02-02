Community of Inverness to get Active Transportation Infrastructure

A network of new trails and reconstructed sidewalks is coming to the community of Inverness, thanks to a commitment of $14 million from all three levels of government.

The announcement was made this morning by Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster and Inverness County Warden Bonny MacIsaac.

The project will include 2.97 kilometres of new multi-use pathways and trails. There’s also 3.7 kilometres of sidewalks to be built or reconstructed along Central Avenue and Veteran’s Memorial Court. Government officials say once complete, the pathways, trails and sidewalks will improve cyclist and pedestrian safety and increase the connectivity and walkability of Inverness.

The federal government is committing $5.6 million to the project, the province will give $4.6 million and the muncipality will contribute $3.7 million.