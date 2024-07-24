Community of Inverness Upgrading Wastewater System; Province and Municipality each Contribute More than $2.55 million

The community of Inverness is getting an upgrade to its wastewater system, with assistance from the province.

A lift station that handles wastewater from south of James Street and Highway 19 will be replaced and a new backup generator will be installed.

The new lift station will increase capacity, functionality and efficiency, and the generator ensures the system works during power outages.

The province and the Municipality of the County of Inverness will each contribute more than $2.55 million to the project.

Provincial funding for this project comes from the $102 million Municipal Capital Growth Program.