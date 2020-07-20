The Sea Shore Volunteer Fire Department regretfully announce that Fish Fry activities (supper, duck race and ball tournament) will not be held this August, due to COVID-19 restrictions. They look forward to seeing all their patrons in the 2021 season.
Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say no new cases COVID-19 were identified on Sunday. That’s the fifth day in a row of no new cases in Nova Scotia. The number of active cases of the virus is also down. It dropped by one, leaving just a single case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The […]
Antigonish MLA and Health Minister Randy Delorey is highlighting the fact Grade 7 students from the last school year are able to get up to date immunizations at public health clinics until the end of August. The second round of clinics for this past school year were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and response. […]
Former St. FX X-Men Football standout Henoc Muamba finds himself in some elite company. Muamba has been named to the All-Time Roster of the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes. Muamba, a two time CFL all-star linebacker is one of two active members of the Alouettes to make the list, the other is defensive lineman John Bowman. The […]