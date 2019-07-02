Community yard sale from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the lounge at Greenwold Manor, Antigonish
A teacher at @ecole_pomquet says its outdoor education has resulted in an added benefit; problem solving skills are developing with each project. https://t.co/SyPgiRhg8w
The Emergency Department at the Strait Richmond Hospital will be closed Wednesday. Officials with the Nova Scotia Health Authority say the E-R will be closed from 8 o’clock Wednesday Morning until 8 a.m. Thursday. There are no physicians available to cover the shift. Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911, especially if experiencing unusual […]
A park bench in Chisolm Park in Antigonish was dedicated in memory of businessman and community leader David Miller over the weekend. The dedication ceremony was held at the first Antigonish Art Fair of the summer. Miller, one of the driving forces behind the creation of the Art Fair and the Art House, died last year. Antigonish […]
Strait Pirates Head Coach Taylor Lambke has made a long-term commitment to the team. Lambke has signed a new six year agreement with the Junior hockey team, taking him through the 2025-2026 season. Lambke signed the deal two years into a three year agreement he had with the team. This past season, Lambke guided the […]