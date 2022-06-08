8 am to noon @ Caribou District Fire Department
The Conflict of Interest Act was raised at Port Hawkesbury's Town Council meeting last night. http://bit.ly/3NwbJ63
The Municipality of the District of Guysborough has reached an agreement to sell its Waste Management Facility to GFL Environmental. http://bit.ly/3NwakMP
Tax Rates Hold Steady in New Antigonish County Budget7:50 am | Read Full Article
Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish held the line on its municipal tax rates. Council passed its municipal operating budget, at $17.63 million, and capital budget, at $3 million, along with the tax rates during a special meeting last night. The residential tax rate remains at $.88 per $100 of assessment while […]
Town of Port Hawkesbury to Release Residents Survey about Re...7:27 am | Read Full Article
The Town of Port Hawkesbury will be releasing results from the survey of residents about changes to Reeves Street later this month. Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall asked whether the findings of the study have been compiled, and when elected officials will be able to review them. CAO Terry Doyle recommends that the results first go […]
The Novas Announce Award Winners for 2021-22 Season11:50 am | Read Full Article
The Novas of the Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League held their annual award dinner last evening, recognizing player excellence in the 2021-22 season. Jack Hayne captured two awards, Most Valuable Player and Leading Scorer. Also picking up two trophies on the evening was Brady Peddle, named Defensive Player of the Year and Most […]