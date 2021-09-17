Community yard sale from 8:30 am to 2 p.m. from Sutherland’s River to Lismore on Highway 245.
Gasoline and diesel prices are up today, but not by much, less than one cent a litre. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline is up by 0.6 cents a litre. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded is now $1.38.2 in the eastern mainland and […]
A former Conservative is running as an independent this time around in the federal election. Harvey Henderson, a former teacher and heavy equipment operator, was a candidate to represent the Conservatives in Central Nova in 2019. Roger MacKay won the nomination but later stepped down and the Conservative party picked George Canyon to run. Henderson […]
Pomquet native Logan Chisholm has been named Captain of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan. The 20-year-old forward was an alternate captain with the team the past two seasons. He was the fans’ choice as the hardest working player for Acadie-Bathurst last season. He has played in 165 career games in the Q, […]