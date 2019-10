Two local companies have submitted low bids on construction projects.

R. MacLean Forestry offered the lowest quote of 1.1 million dollars for clearing for Highway 104 Twinning from Sutherlands River to Antigonish. Two other companies provided estimates on the work.

Alva Construction had the lowest tender at 1.3 million dollars for an RFC subgrade project for a 5.5 kilometre section along Highway 103 in Halifax County. Five other companies bid on the contract.