Companies Submit Bids on Local Construction Projects

Nova Construction was the low bidder, with an estimate of $146,750, on a rim shoreline protection project in Antigonish and Guysborough counties. Three other companies bid on the project. Nova Construction also submitted the lowest quote of $605,699.50 in a Request for Proposals for rim gravel patching for two sections in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties. Two other companies provided estimates

R MacLean Forestry Limited was the low bidder, with a tender of $104,692.50 for rim brush clearing in three sections in Kings County. R MacLean Forestry was also the low bidder, with an offer of $112,500 for rim brush clearing in a section in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties.

Dexter Construction was the low bidder for drainage, and asphalt concrete patching and repaving on four projects in Inverness County. They include a 1.6 kilometre section of East Big Intervale Road, a two kilometre section of Egypt Road, 1.1 kilometres of Cranton Crossing Road and 0.3 kilometres of Crowdis Crossing Road. Dexter’s estimate was $1.5 million. Three other companies bid on the project.