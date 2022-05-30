Companies Submit Low Bids from Local Construction Projects

Several companies submitted low bids for local construction contracts.

Dexter Construction offered the lowest estimate of $1.7 million for drainage and asphalt concrete patching and repaving along a 4.6 kilometre section on Pomquet Monks Head Road in Antigonish County. Two other companies bid on the project.

Balodis Incorporated submitted the lowest bid of $3.3 million for replacing the Eureka Mills Bridge on East River West Side Road in Pictou County. One other company offered an estimate.

S. W. Weeks Contracting had the low tender of $2.3 million for drainage, asphalt concrete patching and repaving and sidewalk rehabilitation on two projects in Colchester County, both on College Road. Two other companes provided estimates.