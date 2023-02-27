Company Founded by Two Antigonish County Brothers offers Zero Sugar Healthy Drinks

A company founded by brothers John and Ryan MacLellan of Malignant Cove, Antigonish

County has launched Canada’s first-ever zero sugar, functional soda. The company uses a natural plant blend sweetener that combines probiotics and prebiotics to enhance gut health. The brothers began their company, Cove Drinks in their mother’s kitchen, making Kombucha.

Their latest product they call Cove Gut Healthy Drinks.

Cove CEO John MacLellan says the new product grew out of the Kombucha drinks they developed, as customers were looking for a zero-sugar healthy drink. He says reaction to their latest offering is positive.

MacLellan says their sodas are available in Orange, Grape and Lemon Lime flavours. Other flavours are being developed. The drinks are available nation-wide at Sobeys, and Loblaws and Superstore as well as health food stores. Costco stores are also adding the product this week.

MacLellan says its looking to expand into the United States, with a focus on California.

More on the business by following this link: https://www.covedrinks.com/