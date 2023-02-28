Complaints about Snow Removal raised at Richmond Municipal Council

Councillors in Richmond County want to meet with staff and the Minister of Public Works in response to complaints about snow removal.

At last night’s regular monthly meeting in Arichat, Richmond Municipal Council voted to send a letter to the provincial department asking for a meeting.

Following the meeting, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said they received complaints from the public following last week’s blizzard.

Noting there was “extraordinary” snow and cold weather this month and it does take time to clear roads, Mombourquette said safety concerns have been expressed to elected officials, with some roads not being plowed more than 24 hours after the snow stops.

She said this is a particular concern in Richmond County which has many rural residents and senior citizens.

During the committee of the whole meeting on Feb. 21, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson told council some residents were unable to get to work because of the condition of some roads.

At last week’s meeting, council discussed public works procedures; notably that 100-series highways are cleared first, then secondary roads are plowed, and finally j-roads and roads in smaller areas receive attention.

The warden said the meeting will help council gain a better understanding of what’s happening on the ground, as well as the minister’s plans for the department, specifically whether the road clearing procedures serve rural areas sufficiently, and whether the department has enough equipment and personnel.