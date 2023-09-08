Completion of Renovation to St. FX University’s Saputo Centre Behind Schedule

The renovation of St. FX University’s Saputo Centre is taking much longer than expected. The

building is home to a number of recreational facilities and the school’s Human Kinetics department.

University President Dr. Andy Hakin says the upgrade was to have been completed by the time students returned for the fall term. Hakin says that deadline has been missed.

Hakin says it now looks like the Saputo Centre should be open by the beginning of December and the swimming pool by January.

Hakin says there are several reasons behind the delay; including issues related to the roof, a labour shortage and logistics.

Because the work is behind schedule, Human Kinetics staff have been relocated to the school’s West Street Building and classrooms have been moved to the Keating Centre