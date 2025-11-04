Completion of the Church Street-Trunk 4 Roundabout Project extended to the end of November.

The project timeline for work turning the Church Street-Trunk 4 intersection in Antigonish into a roundabout was extended to the end of November.

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis said he heard about the extension about two weeks ago from the Department of Public Works.

MacInnis said he has not recevied personal correspondence from residents about issues with the work, through he noticed chatter about it on social media, adding residents are a little frustrated. He said he is hopeful it gets wrapped up before the end of the month.