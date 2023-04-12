Concepts Presented for Viola’s Way in New Glasgow

Architectural firm Fathom Studio revealed their place making concepts for Viola’s Way and riverfront connections last night in New Glasgow.



New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks said the company presented their design to the community, which came after Fathom Studios hosted pair of public workshops focusing on plans for Viola’s Way and future riverfront connections back in November.

Dicks said there is a lot of symbolism involved, and the concepts include spaces for sitting and reflecting, there is a water feature, and a drumming circle space. She said a timeline for the work hasn`t been determined at this point, noting there is a cost involved and it is a significant project. For now, they are looking at avenues for funding.

In 2018, a portion of the street next to the former Roseland Theatre was renamed to Viola’s Way to honour Viola Desmond`s historical significance and in 2020, this portion of the street was closed to traffic as a pilot test and temporarily made into a pedestrian only street, with plans to initiate various place making projects.