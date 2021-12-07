Concerns raised by Pictou County Councillors on lack of Signage at new Roundabout in Abercrombie

The newly built roundabout in Abercrombie is missing one important thing. Councillor Peter

Boyles told the regular monthly meeting of Pictou County council that he’s received complaints from residents that there is no signage indicating that motorists must slow down before entering the roundabout.

Councilor David Parker noted that when he was approaching the roundabout from Mount William Road recently, the limit is 100 km/h before coming down the hill, but there is no sign showing what the speed should be before reaching it. Boyles said if left uncorrected, it could lead to collisions – which the roundabout was built to avoid in the first place.

Council decided to write a letter to the Department of Public Works requesting signage be put in place as soon as possible, with copies to be sent to the Abercrombie Fire Department and RCMP to encourage them to also message Public Works.