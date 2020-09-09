Concrete Work To be Conducted at Antigonish Courthouse

County council is looking for upgrades to the local courthouse.

During Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, Warden Owen McCarron said members accepted a tender from Bird Construction for over $74,000 for concrete work at the Antigonish Courthouse.

The county budgeted around $175,000 in this year’s budget for the repairs. Part of the agreement the county has with the province includes the province chipping in for capitol repairs. McCarron said they are using a portion of funding from the province for the concrete work.

The warden said the county is taking a staged approach to the repairs for the renovations, noting they are making the necessary upgrades first.