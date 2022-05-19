Conseil Scolarie Acadien Provincial (CSAP) Looking at Potential of a French-Language School in Tor Bay

The Municipality of the District of Guysborough’s (MODG’s) regular monthly council meeting heard from representatives of the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) regarding a push to bring a French language school to the Tor Bay region. François Rouleau, regional director for the CSAP, made a presentation outlining CSAP’s educational program and regional presence as well as the requirements to bring a CSAP school to the MODG.

MODG Warden Vernon Pitts, said he was impressed by the presentation and hoped to see the school move forward in the area.