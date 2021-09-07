Conservative Fiona MacLeod, with over Three Decades Experience in Ottawa, Looks to become the next MP for Cape Breton-Canso

Cape Breton Canso Conservative candidate Fiona MacLeod may be running for office for the first time but she is no stranger to federal politics. MacLeod spent 32 years in Ottawa, half of

which was spent working for various conservative members of parliament, ministers, and senators before going into public service.

A StFX graduate who grew up in Halifax, MacLeod’s parents moved to the area while she attended university. Her father, Alastair MacLeod provided dental services in Cape Breton for over 35 years, while her husband Murdock’s family operated a tourism business in Inverness County for over 50 years. MacLeod said she’s passionate about the riding, and after retiring, she decided to jump in and make a run for the Cape Breton Canso seat.

When asked about what she needs to do to win, MacLeod said she has to get out as much as possible. She said she is living in an RV and travelling extensively through the entire area.

As for the issues facing residents of the riding, MacLeod listed health care, the economy, concerns from the fishing industry, and unreliable internet and cell service.