Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre to Speak at a Trenton Rally Tonight

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is set to attend a Canada First rally tonight at the Trenton minor sports community centre at 7 p.m..

Brycen Jenkins, the Conservative candidate for Central Nova, said the idea behind the rally is to get people excited for change and hear directly from constituents. He said they are seeing a lot of people register already and organizers are excited about the potential turnout.

Jenkins said he thinks Poilievre coming to the area shows how important Central Nova is to the party.

To register for the event, visit the Brycen Jenkins for Central Nova Facebook page. The federal election is set for April 28.