Consolidation Bill Given Second Reading in Nova Scotia Legislature

A bill that allows for the consolidation of the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish was given second reading in Nova Scotia Legislature Thursday afternoon.

During debate on second reading, Liberal Leader Zach Churchill raised a number of issues. Churchill says some residents are concerned about impacts on tax rates in a consolidated municipality and policing costs. He also questioned why the province is moving ahead with the legislation while the matter is still before the courts.

The NDP’s Kendra Coombes, the MLA for Cape Breton Centre says some residents feel their concerns have not been heard, and want and need a plebiscite on the consolidation question. She adds consolidation did not come up during the last municipal election campaign.

The bill has now been referred to Law Amendments Committee. Following hearings, the committee will return the bill back to the house for third and final reading.