Consolidation Raised At Antigonish Town Council Meeting

Consolidation came up again during Monday’s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town

Council.

When asked about the matter, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said she and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron virtually met with Municipal Affairs minister John Lohr at the minister’s request. During the meeting, she said, Lohr informed them the priority of the spring sitting of the legislature was going to be health care and the budget and that the matter of consolidation would not be introduced in the spring sitting.

Boucher said a letter was sent to Lohr asking for a meeting with municipal representatives once the house wrapped up. The spring sitting concluded last Wednesday.