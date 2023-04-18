Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Consolidation Raised At Antigonish Town Council Meeting

This entry was posted in News on .

Consolidation came up again during Monday’s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron and Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher answer questions from media following the special council meetings to discuss Consolidation motions in October, 2022. (Ken Kingston photo)

Council.

When asked about the matter, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said she and Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron virtually met with Municipal Affairs minister John Lohr at the minister’s request. During the meeting, she said, Lohr informed them the priority of the spring sitting of the legislature was going to be  health care and the budget and that the matter of consolidation would not be introduced in the spring sitting.

Boucher said a letter was sent to Lohr asking for a meeting with municipal representatives once the house wrapped up. The spring sitting concluded last Wednesday.