Constable Becky Heighton named New Glasgow Regional Police Community Response Officer

Constable Becky Heighton is the new community response officer with New Glasgow Regional Police.

Heighton grew up in Pictou County and began with New Glasgow Police 20 years ago after graduating from the Atlantic Police Academy in 2006.

New Glasgow Police created the community response officer position in 2024, after which they opened their downtown community office for the response officer. Heighton said the idea was to enhance police visibility in the area while promoting proactive policing while building stronger connections with the public.

The community policing office is located at 90 Provost Street.