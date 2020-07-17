Construction begins on Highway 104 Twinning Project

Work crews broke ground on the Highway 104 twinning project between Sutherlands River, Pictou Co. and Antigonish.

Dexter Nova Alliance, led by local contractors Dexter Construction and Nova Construction, with BBGI as an equity partner, won the contract for the design, building, financing, operation, and maintenance for the twinning, with a price tag of $718 million. Construction is set to wrap up before the end of 2023.

The project includes 28 kilometres of new two-lane twinned highway and 10 kilometres of new four-lane twinned highway. There are two new interchanges and about 24 new bridges. Dexter Nova Alliance will also upgrade the existing section of highway.