Construction Begins on Pictou County’s Rural Internet Project

Pictou County Warden Robert Parker said he is happy to see construction starting on the

municipality’s rural internet project.

In a release, the county stated work crews began installing fibre on poles in the area at the end of November on top of working on the network hub at the Municipality of Pictou County administrative office.

The plan is for the network to not only serve residents but also larger commercial and industrial needs including education, agriculture, and health care. The network will eventually see two-thirds of Pictou County homes receive fibre and another one-third have access to wireless service, with some areas offering a choice.

Thirteen telecommunication tower sites are already approved and another four locations are identified.

Upon finalization, the county will lease the infrastructure to internet service providers, creating revenue for the county. The estimated cost of the project is slightly over $50 million to be financed over 20 years. Parker estimated it will take the county a couple of years to complete work in the entire county.