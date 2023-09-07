Construction Companies Submit Low Tenders for Work

A number of construction companies offered low tenders on construction projects in the province.

Dexter Construction offered the low bid of $243,001 for a culvert replacement project in Kings County. One other company bid on the project.

R. MacLean Forestry Limited offered the low bid of $476,250 for RIM bush clearing on various roads in Shelburne and Yarmouth counties and the municipality of Clare. One other company bid on the project.

Alva Construction offered the low bid of $1,252,155 for gravelling and bridge replacement for two projects in Antigonish County at St. Josephs Road and Frasers Brook Bridge. Two other companies bid on the project.

Ian Sinclair Contracting Services Limited offered the low bid of $2,069,086 for gravelling projects in Colchester County and Pictou County. Three other companies bid on the work.

S. W. Weeks Contracting offered the low bid of $5,097,777 for asphalt concrete repaving for four projects in Pictou County for two spots on Route 374, O MacLean Road and Blackie Road. One other company bid on the work.

S. W. Weeks Contracting offered the low bid of $777,777 for three concrete paving projects in Pictou County for New Row, Hattie Lane, and Second Avenue. One other company bid on the work.