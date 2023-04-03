Tim Horton's Antigonish
Construction Contract Awarded for the Pictou Culture Hub

The Pictou Culture Hub Project partners announced the awarding of the construction contract

Conceptual drawing for the deCoste Centre for Arts and Creativity, which will include the Pictou Library and the deCoste Performing Arts Centre. (from https://www.culturehubpc.ca)

for the hub facility to Iron Maple Constructors of Dartmouth. The project team stated they are looking forward to working with the team at Iron Maple.

The Pictou Culture Hub is set to features a modern public library and an updated and refreshed theatre facility. Other features include  accessibility, expanded meeting and event space, improved ability to host visual art exhibits, a creative area for children and families, a makerspace showcasing new technologies, and improvements like enhanced and expanded washrooms and parking. In addition, there will be dedicated studio space for arts and culture activities such as exhibits and workshops.

The Pictou Culture Hub Project Committee includes representation from the Town of Pictou, the Municipality of the County of Pictou, the deCoste Centre for Arts and Creativity, and the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Library.

This project is funded in part by the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia.