Construction Expected to Begin Late this Year on a New RK MacDonald Nursing Home; to be completed in 2027

The RK MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish is being replaced. The province has approved the development of a new RK MacDonald Nursing Home, to be built on a 13-acre lot on Church Street Extension, adjacent to the West River. The new RK will include 144 resident rooms; the current facility on Pleasant Street can accommodate up to 136 residents. The current complex has been in existence since 1958.

The chair of the RK MacDonald Nursing Home Board Camilla Benoit says the new long-term care facility will have a number of features.

Each resident room will also have a views of nature. It is anticipated construction will begin late this year.

The new RK MacDonald Nursing Home is expected to be open in early 2027.

Concept drawings for new facility can be found online at www.rkmacdonald.ca