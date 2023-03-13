Construction Expected to Start in 2024 for Building Housing St. FX University’s Institute for Innovation in Health

Plans are underway for the construction of a building on the St. FX University campus that will

house its Institute for Innovation in Health

Last week, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston announced a $37.4 million investment for the new research institute .

The Institute for Innovation in Health will look at ways to improve health promotion and mental health and wellness in rural communities, including chronic disease prevention and management, rehabilitation and aging in place.

Richard Isnor, associate Vice President of Research and Graduate Studies with StFX, said the project is in the design and consultation stage at the moment. He said STFX is hoping construction can begin by the middle of next year, with a construction phase of 18-24 months, with a completion date of late 2025, early 2026.

The new institute will be the home for the departments of human kinetics, nutrition, psychology, the bachelor of arts and science in Health program, and the headquarters for the National Collaborating Centre for the Determinants of Health. Isnor said it will also have room for a number of shared and collaborative research spaces.

Isnor called it a fantastic announcement for STFX, noting they are grateful for the province’s support.