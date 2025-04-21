Construction Expected to Start Soon at St. FX University for Building to House the Institute for Innovation in Health

Area residents will start seeing activity around St. FX University’s next project, a building that will house the school’s new Institute for Innovation in Health.

It will be located across from Mulroney Hall. Programs such as Human Kinetics, Nutrition, Psychology and graduate programs will be based in the new building, to be known as Victor Phillip Dahdeleh Hall.

St. FX President Andy Hakin says foundation work will start soon.

It’s expected the building will be completed by the winter of 2027, costing more than $60 million. The Dahdeleh family contributed $15 million to the project, the province has pledged $37.4 million to support the research institute and the federal government gave $8 million to the Xaverian Commons Project.