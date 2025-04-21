Listen Live

Construction Expected to Start Soon at St. FX University for Building to House the Institute for Innovation in Health

Apr 21, 2025 | Local News

Area residents will start seeing activity around St. FX University’s next project, a building that will house the school’s new Institute for Innovation in Health.
It will be located across from Mulroney Hall. Programs such as Human Kinetics, Nutrition, Psychology and graduate programs will be based in the new building, to be known as Victor Phillip Dahdeleh Hall.

At Sod Turning for the new building in July, 2024:
Photo: (l-r) Dr. Joe Apaloo, Dean of Science; Hon. Sean Fraser ’06  then Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada and MP for Central Nova; Mrs. Mona Dahdaleh; Dr. Victor Dahdaleh ‘15, Philanthropist; Dr. Andy Hakin, StFX President and Vice Chancellor; Dennis Flood ’80, Chair of StFX Board of Governors; Hon Michelle Thompson ’06, Minister of Health and Wellness, MLA for Antigonish; Katie Wilson, StFX Student Union VP of Finance and Operations; Dr. Amanda Cockshutt, Academic Vice-President and Provost. (St. FX University photo)

St. FX President Andy Hakin says foundation work will start soon.
It’s expected the building will be completed by the winter of 2027, costing more than $60 million.  The Dahdeleh family contributed $15 million to the project, the province has pledged $37.4 million to support the research institute and the federal government gave $8 million to the Xaverian Commons Project.


