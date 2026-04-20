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Construction of Mulgrave Road Theatre’s Centre for the Arts is Approximately 95 per cent Complete

Apr 20, 2026 | Local News

Excitement is building as the Mulgrave Road Theatre’s new home, the Centre for the Arts in Guysborough nears completion.  Artistic Director Emmy Alcorn says the building is about 95 per cent complete.

Installing retractable seating the new Mulgrave Road Theatre Centre for the Arts. (Mulgrave Road Theatre photo)

Alcorn points out in this project, the last five per cent sees all the details come into play and it takes a bit longer.

Alcorn hopes to launch their first production in the new building in mid-July.   A grand opening of the Centre for the Arts would be held in the fall.

The building includes art gallery space, offices, dressing rooms, washrooms, a workshop to build sets, and a 2,200 square foot theatre space with retractable seating for 75 people.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year