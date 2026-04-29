Construction of New RCMP Stellarton Detachment nears Completion

A new RCMP detachment in Stellarton is nearing completion.
RCMP Staff Sgt. Curtis MacKinnon explained the construction started in 2024 and is due to wrap up by the end of the summer. He said the original goal was to have the work done by the end of May but there were some delays, and they aim to move in late fall-early winter.
MacKinnon said the construction costs are around $19.4 million and total project costs are around $23.2 million. Funding came from the province and the government of Canada.