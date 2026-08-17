Construction of New RK MacDonald Nursing Home Proceeding on Schedule and On Budget

Work on building a new RK MacDonald Nursing home in the Antigonish area is going well.

CEO Terry MacIntyre says the building is on schedule and on budget. Construction began last year and is set to be completed in July, 2028.

MacIntrye says it is a large structure, and it will be home to 144 residents. It is being built on a 13-acre lot on the Church Street Extension, adjacent to the West River.

MacIntyre says the goal is to make it a welcoming facility not only for residents, but for visitors as well.

MacIntyre says the design team has done a good job in getting as much sunlight into the facility as possible. He adds there will be three courtyards in the building.