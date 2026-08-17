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Construction of New RK MacDonald Nursing Home Proceeding on Schedule and On Budget

Aug 17, 2026 | Local News

Work on building a new RK MacDonald Nursing home in the Antigonish area is going well.
CEO Terry MacIntyre says the building is on schedule and on budget.  Construction began last year and is set to be completed in July, 2028.
MacIntrye says it is a large structure, and it will be home to 144 residents.  It is being built on a 13-acre lot on the Church Street Extension, adjacent to the West River.

Rendering of the building exterior of the new RK MacDonald Nursing Home, to be built on Church Street Extension.

MacIntyre says the goal is to make it a welcoming facility not only for residents, but for visitors as well.
MacIntyre says the design team has done a good job in getting as much sunlight into the facility as possible.  He adds there will be three courtyards in the building.

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.