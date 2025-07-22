Construction of Splash Pad for Broidy Park in Pictou to Begin this Fall

Plans are set to begin building the Broidy Park Splash Pad in Pictou this September

The Government of Nova Scotia, through the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage invested $300,000 for the project, with the Broidy Park Splash Pad Society raising additional funds to cover the $453,000 cost.

A release from the province states the plan is to design the splash pad with accessibility in mind, with the facility set to feature a water recirculation system to protect the town’s water supply while supporting environmental sustainability.

Megan Graham, president of the Broidy Park Splash Pad Society, said she first thought of a splash pad for the area in 2019, and presented the idea to Pictou Town Council in 2020, which is when the fundraising drive began. Things like online draws during the pandemic, to hosting bake sales and family fun days helped the group raise funds for the project. The province credited the five-woman society with bringing the vision of the splash pad to life.

Mayor Jim Ryan expects that ground will be broken to start the project after the summer.

The Town of Pictou will assume ownership and long-term operations of the facility.