Construction on Hawthorne-Main Street Intersection in Antigonish Progressing

The new intersection is on budget.

Work on the Hawthorne-Main Street intersection in Antigonish is well underway. Mayor Laurie Boucher said the paving, curbing, and sidewalk work is done. The next thing to be done is the traffic lights, which she said will happen over the next few days.

Council received a lot of questions and some criticism regarding the intersection work when it was announced. As it is coming closer to completion, Boucher said the public seems positive. She said she received a number of positive public comments.

She said the goal was to have it done before the Highland Games, which will begin on July 6, and if things continue on schedule they will reach that goal.