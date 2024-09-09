Construction to Start Soon for a New Foyer Pere Fiset Guest Home in Cheticamp

Cheticamp hosted a sod turning to mark the beginning of construction for a new Foyer Pere Fiset long-term care home in the area. The new facility is set to feature 72 private resident rooms with washrooms, an accessible common interior and exterior spaces for residents, visitors and staff.

Construction is set to begin later this fall, with the expected opening in 2027.

Stephen Doiron, CEO of the County of Inverness Municipal Housing Corporation, said preliminary work on the project began in 2022, when his group recevied approval for an expansion of the existing facility, which is about 54 years old. After some time and research looking at the feasibility of an expansion versus a new building, they recevied approval for a new facility. In 2023, they brought on an architectural firm to begin the design process.

The funding is coming from the provincial government, through Seniors and Long-Term care.