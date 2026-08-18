Construction underway on Phase 4 of the Antigonish County’s Active Transportation Corridor Project
Aug 18, 2026 | Local News
The Municipality of the County of Antigonish offered an update on the Harbour Hills path expansion.
The county issued a post on social media stating construction is underway on Phase 4 of the County’s Active Transportation Corridor Project, led by the NS Department of Public Works. Work is taking place along Trunk 4/Post Road, from James Street to the Addington Forks Roundabout.
Active Transportion Trail on West Street in Antigonish (Ken Kingston photo)
The post also states that during construction, motorists and residents are reminded to be mindful of construction crews, changing traffic patterns, lane narrowing, and temporary closures. Drivers are asked to slow down, follow posted signage and traffic control measures, and use caution when travelling through the area.