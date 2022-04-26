Consultant Fees for Strategic Planning Questioned at Richmond Council

A Richmond Councillor said he does not want to pay a consultant more than what was agreed to lead the municipality’s strategic planning process.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, council reviewed correspondence from Fowler

Bauld & Mitchell Ltd., with quotes for additional services, such as a third public meeting in

district 3, in addition to scheduled meetings in Isle Madame and St. Peter’s.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the company also suggested another one-hour focus group meeting, and they have estimates for document graphic design costs, with total costs around $3,815, plus HST.

Although he doesn’t see those costs as unreasonable and does support the third public session, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said council was originally trying to stay on a “leaner path” with the strategic planning process.

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson said the graphic design request can wait because it surrounds the final report, but supported the meeting in her district, as well as the focus group meeting.

During the last strategic planning process, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said public meetings were important, and he supports the meeting planned for possibly Louisdale or West Bay.

Mombourquette agreed to delay the graphic design request, and proceed with the additional meetings, and despite the nay vote from the district 5 councillor, the motion was approved.